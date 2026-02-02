Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty after Budget 2026

Analysts at Jefferies said the lack of capital gains-related relaxations for foreign portfolio investors in the budget was a negative considering the outflows and weak rupee. Overseas investors have sold a record amount of Indian equities, totalling $22.9 billion since 2025, and the rupee has weakened sharply to all-time lows.

“An increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on F&O trading would also dampen some equity market sentiments,” Jefferies said.

While domestic institutional investors buying could offer some support, near-term sentiment remains cautious to mildly bearish as market participants reassess positioning in anticipation of higher F&O costs.