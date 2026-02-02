Edit Profile
    Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty after Budget 2026

    By HT Business Desk
    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 8:46:59 AM IST

    Stock Market LIVE: The latest news and updates on Sensex and Nifty 50 today, as well as business news from India Inc. on 2 February 2026.

    The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
    The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

    India's stock market is likely to open little changed today, after the worst budget day trading session in six years due to a broad-based selloff. GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,869.5 points as of 8:00 am, indicating the benchmark Nifty 50 index will open near Sunday's close of 24,825.45. The 30-share Sensex and the broader Nifty 50 slid about 2% as investors digested Union Budget 2026-27.

    Analysts at Jefferies said the lack of capital gains-related relaxations for foreign portfolio investors in the budget was a negative considering the outflows and weak rupee. Overseas investors have sold a record amount of Indian equities, totalling $22.9 billion since 2025, and the rupee has weakened sharply to all-time lows.

    “An increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on F&O trading would also dampen some equity market sentiments,” Jefferies said.

    While domestic institutional investors buying could offer some support, near-term sentiment remains cautious to mildly bearish as market participants reassess positioning in anticipation of higher F&O costs.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 02, 2026 8:46:59 AM IST

    Stock Market LIVE: What to expect from Sensex today

    Sensex formed a long bearish candle on daily charts, and is currently trading below the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), which is largely negative.

    “We are of the view that the short-term market texture is volatile, and volatility is likely to continue in the near future,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said. “Hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.”

    Feb 02, 2026 8:30:46 AM IST

    Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for muted start

    GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,869.5 points as of 8:00 am, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 index will open near Sunday's close of 24,825.45 points.

