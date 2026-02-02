India weighs up to 49% foreign stake in PSU banks including SBI to fund growth

India is considering allowing foreigners to own up to 49% stake in its public sector banks as policymakers seek to bolster capital at these lenders to fund growth, without fully giving up control. Only State Bank of India and HDFC Bank are the only Indian banks that rank among the Top 100 globally by assets. (Bloomberg)

“We need credit-to-GDP ratio to increase to 150% from 56% currently,” Federal Banking Secretary M. Nagaraju told reporters on Monday. “We need to see if we should have additional capital or deploy existing capital more effectively or whether we should take a look at capital adequacy ratio. All of this require a calibrated approach.”

Foreign ownership in largest lender State Bank of India and 11 other public sector banks is capped at 20%—a legacy restriction rooted in the government’s desire to retain strategic control of the financial system. The limit is far lower than the 74% foreign investment allowed in private-sector banks and the 100% foreign direct investment allowed in the insurance sector.

Foreign interest in Indian banks A spate of billion-dollar deals for Indian banks has thrust the country’s financial sector into the global spotlight. International investors are scouring for opportunities in India, building on momentum from prior years to invest in lenders, insurance and fintech players.

The government is keen for banks to finance large-scale private investments to help drive the rapid growth that is needed to transform India into a developed economy by 2047, a target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India aims to have three-to-four big banks capable of financing growth in the world’s fastest growing major economy, Nagaraju said. Currently, only SBI and HDFC Bank Ltd. rank in the world’s top 100 lenders by total assets.

FDI limit in PSU banks A higher foreign limit could potentially drive up operational efficiency in public sector banks, given that increased foreign capital leads to investor activism that helps increase overall competitiveness of the organisation, said Vivek Ramji Iyer, a partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

The ownership cap applies to all overseas holdings combined, including foreign institutional investors, pension funds and other non-resident shareholders. While portfolio investors can buy SBI shares freely within the cap, any breach would require regulatory intervention, effectively constraining demand from global funds even as India’s equities gain weight in international benchmarks.

In practice, foreign shareholding in state-run banks has remained well below the threshold, leaving untapped room for overseas capital. The government owns more than 51% stake in each of India’s 12 state-owned lenders.