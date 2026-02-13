Strengthening the industry–academia bridge in a hyperlinked communication era

In an era defined by rapid technological change and rising influence of artificial intelligence, the media and communication landscape is changing far more quickly than ever. Storytelling has shifted towards multimedia and interactive formats—combining text, video, audio, graphics, and data visualisations. Algorithmic and platform metrics are now defining content strategies. While these changes are coming at a very fast pace, the gap between what students learn in classrooms and what the industry demands on the ground is also increasing. MediaVerse 2025, themed “Clicks, Content, and Credibility: Strategic Communication in a Hyperlinked World” was attended by a host of senior professionals (Sourced)

This disconnect raises several questions: Are universities equipping students for the realities of algorithm-driven media? Are industry players doing enough to engage meaningfully with academic spaces beyond recruitment season? And how can both sides collaborate to future-proof not just jobs, but journalism and communication itself?

The answer lies in strengthening industry–academia collaboration —not just for campus placements, but in a partnership that helps students hone their skills and become future-ready.

While engineering and management domains have been engaging with universities in providing mentorship beyond hiring processes and are co-steering joint programmes for quite some time now, the trend is somewhat missing in media and communication programmes. Whether it’s the tech induced rapid pace of change which the media industry itself is grappling with, or lack of a conducive framework, most media and communication programmes are being run without much inputs from the industry.

“Ultimately, the true value of industry–academia synergy lies in its ability to prepare individuals not just for their first job, but for lifelong learning and adaptability. By working together, academia and industry can ensure that education remains relevant, innovation remains inclusive, and the workforce remains resilient in the face of constant change,” says Dr Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

One of the most effective ways to strengthen this synergy is to bring industry voices directly into the academic process. This should go beyond occasional guest lectures and must include curriculum co-design, mentorship, and industry-supported research projects which give students a direct exposure to professional insights and current industry trends. They are able to acquire the skillsets and technical expertise in line with the demands of the industry and are able to move from the college campus to the work place seamlessly.

This is where the School of Media Studies and Humanities at Manav Rachna has taken some unique measures to enhance the synergy. The school has fostered knowledge partnership with several industry majors from almost all media domains. These knowledge partners not only share relevant insights but also explore short term programmes that can bridge the knowledge divide even for working media professionals. The school has also started a mandatory industry immersion program for its faculty members who spend one week every year with a media organization to observe the work flow and strategic decision making process which is then inculcated into their teaching learning pedagogy.

The school has created several annual properties to bring industry on campus and engage them in meaningful discussions on issues that concern the media industries. One of the flagship annual events is ‘MediaVerse,’ a media conclave that brings together policy makers, strategists from different media domains, industry professionals, educators, and students for a vibrant industry–academia interface. The event has seen some of the most known journalists and media professionals including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Media Vigil founder and veteran journalist Sevanti Ninan, AND Quint Co-Founder Ritu Kapur, to name a few.

Prof. (Dr.) Shilpi Jha, Dean, School of Media Studies and Humanities, said,

“Events like MediaVerse make academia responsive, relevant, and deeply connected with industry realities. When industry leaders engage with students, they bring real-life case studies that highlight both successes and failures. These narratives enrich classroom discussions, encouraging students to think critically about the consequences of decisions made in boardrooms, newsrooms, laboratories, and policy spaces.”

MediaVerse 2025, themed “Clicks, Content, and Credibility: Strategic Communication in a Hyperlinked World” was attended by a host of senior professionals from media organisations like Doordarshan, corporates including TCS, Samsung, DMRC, EGIS, SAIL and agencies like APCO, Dentsu Creative PR and not-for-profit organisations like Rotary International and HEAL Foundation. Their discussions on issues such as AI in media, corporate credibility, digital integration, and the future of strategic communication were indeed a learning experience for the students.

Equally important were the student-centric competitions—PR Shark Tank, Crisis Clicks, Behind the Buzz, Canvas of Credibility and Slogan Shastra—in which students got a hands-on opportunities to apply classroom concepts to real-world problem-solving. The Jury members of these competitions included seasoned professionals from the industry and academia who shared their experiences with the students.

Beyond journalism and strategic communication, the department’s industry engagement also extends to cinema. Its flagship programme Avlokan, an annual International Student Film Festival brings together filmmakers, students, and cinema enthusiasts from across the country. With entries across fiction, documentary and short film categories, the festival offers students exposure to contemporary cinematic practices. This year’s edition was helmed by actor Gul Panag, Abhinav Chaturvedi and IGNCA member secretary Dr Sachchidanand Joshi.

Taken together, these initiatives point to a larger truth—that in the age of hyperlinked media, nurturing and creating a credible workforce is very important. Bridging the gap between academia and industry is therefore not just about employability—it is about safeguarding the future of media itself. When universities and industry work in tandem, they can nurture professionals who are not only industry-ready, but also socially grounded and resilient in the face of constant change.