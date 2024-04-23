 Sugar prices rise 4.5% in two weeks. Will sweet treats become more expensive? - Hindustan Times
Sugar prices rise 4.5% in two weeks. Will sweet treats become more expensive?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 12:17 PM IST

The summer has not even set in, but the above normal temperatures so far have boosted sugar prices by as much as 4.5% over the last two weeks.

If you have a sweet tooth, be prepared to pay more to satiate it. The summer has not even set in, but the above normal temperatures have boosted sugar prices by as much as 4.5% over the last two weeks.

Sugar prices have spiked for a number of reasons with the primary reason being the high temperatures for this time of the year.(AFP)
Sugar prices have spiked for a number of reasons with the primary reason being the high temperatures for this time of the year.(AFP)

With the rising heat, ice cream and beverages companies have increased their production causing demand for the commodity to rise significantly. And this is a pan-India trend.

Read More: Bank Holiday on Hanuman Jayanti: Are banks closed today in your city? Details

To the demand factor, there has been added another major trend - the Lok Sabha 2024 and other state elections, which are currently underway. With every part of the country mobilised for this massive event, the public demand for sweeteners has increased too.

The rise in sugar prices is happening despite the government having taken steps quite early to allocate a higher sales quota for sugar mills, the Economic Times reports. So, the allocation for February was 2.2 million tonnes and this was increased to 2.35 million tonnes and thereafter 2.5 million tonnes for March and April, 2024 respectively.

Read More: India's April business growth at near 14-year high, PMIs show

Earlier in the week, CNBC TV18 quoted Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra as saying that sugarcane will continue to be diverted for ethanol - the government is planning to achieve 20% ethanol blending in fuel. He also stated that there is a 5.5% year-on-year inflation in sugar, but did not see any supply-side shocks. He also indicated that farmers are being paid on time.

Notably, back in February 2024, the PM Narendra Modi-chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its nod to raise the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane to 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season. The move was seen helping over 5 crore sugarcane farmers.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sugar prices rise 4.5% in two weeks. Will sweet treats become more expensive?
