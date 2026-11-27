The Supreme Court on Thursday brought an end to mediation in the high-stakes inheritance dispute within the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, observing that efforts to broker a settlement had reached an impasse and asking the warring factions to prepare for the legal “battle” ahead.

At its previous hearing in August, the court had expressed satisfaction with the progress of mediation. (HT File Photo) more less

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A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, which had appointed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as mediator in May, said the parties failed to reach a common ground despite 15 rounds of discussions, and indicated that the pending dispute would now have to be fought out in court. The bench added it would urge the Delhi High Court to consider expeditiously an interim application seeking protection and preservation of the family trust’s assets in an order to be released soon.

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{{^usCountry}} “One can never force a settlement,” remarked the bench, formally closing the mediation process after taking note of Justice Chandrachud’s report, which recorded that negotiations over the claims of Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, had hit an impasse. Dispute over Sona Group assets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One can never force a settlement,” remarked the bench, formally closing the mediation process after taking note of Justice Chandrachud’s report, which recorded that negotiations over the claims of Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, had hit an impasse. Dispute over Sona Group assets {{/usCountry}}

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The development marks a setback to the Supreme Court’s attempt to prevent a bitter family feud over the vast assets associated with the Sona Group from turning into protracted litigation. At its previous hearing in August, the court had expressed satisfaction with the progress of mediation, noting that six sessions had been held and the parties were cooperating in exploring a “holistic settlement” of their claims. It had then extended the process until November 2 in the hope that the differences could be resolved amicably.

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But Thursday’s hearing revealed that the negotiations had failed to bridge two major areas of disagreement—the claims of Rani Kapur and the modalities for the exit of Sunjay Kapur’s two children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor from the trust structure. While Justice Chandrachud remained hopeful of resolving the latter issue, the mediator reported that discussions concerning Rani Kapur’s claims had reached a dead end.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, told the bench his client had proposed a settlement but had gotten no counter-proposal from the other side for six months.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Sunjay’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, disputed this account, alleging that Rani Kapur was unwilling to participate in a joint mediation session with her daughter-in-law. “She walked out after one meeting; and now she is blaming the daughter-in-law. Is this fair?” Rohatgi asked.

What the court hearing revealed

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Dave sought to explain that the 81-year-old woman had lost both her husband and son and that meeting her daughter-in-law caused her considerable anxiety. He said she was, however, willing to engage with the mediator separately. The bench, which had repeatedly urged the family to approach mediation with an open mind, said the parties needed to show greater flexibility and take a practical view of the dispute.

The fiscal stakes of the dispute also came into focus during the hearing. When the bench sought to understand the competing claims, Dave put Rani Kapur’s demand at ₹6,000 crore. The opposing counsel pegged the trust’s assets at around ₹30,000 crore. “We have been dealing with more than ₹65,000 crore litigations, so we are not going to get enamoured by this figure. ₹6,000 crore? Fine. You expect whom to liquidate the assets and pay you?” the bench asked.

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The rival claims over the trust’s structure further underscored the difficulty of arriving at a settlement. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children, said they were entitled to a 24-26% share in the trust. Senior advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, also representing Priya Kapur, submitted that she was entitled to 60%, with the remaining 40% to be divided among Sunjay’s children.

When the bench asked whether the other side believed Rani Kapur was entitled to nothing, Rohatgi replied in the affirmative, prompting Dave to say that this was precisely why mediation had failed.