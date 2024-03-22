Surge in searches for beach, mountain getaways for long Holi, Easter weekend: Airbnb data

The latest search data from Airbnb unveiled a dynamic shift in travel preferences among Indian travellers as we approach the festive Holi and Easter long weekend. South Goa has emerged as India's top getaway spot, witnessing a staggering 330% increase in searches. However, it's not just the beaches that are calling out to travellers. Domestic destinations like Varanasi, Jaipur, Mussoorie, and Manali have also experienced a notable uptick in searches. With a nearly 330% increase in searches, South Goa emerged as India's most popular getaway for India guests for the upcoming Holi and Easter long weekend.

Venturing beyond borders, Airbnb data shows a remarkable 400% surge in searches for international destinations, with the Historic European Trio—Athens, Istanbul, and Rome—leading the pack. These cities represent a blend of historical richness and cultural vibrancy that resonates deeply with Indian travellers.

The quest for beachfront stays, amazing views, and amazing pools dominates the search trends, pointing towards a collective yearning for scenic beauty and relaxation.

There has been a notable shift towards non-urban bookings, with a 70% increase indicating a growing preference for tranquility and nature, coupled with around a 20% rise in family-centric searches.

"Indian travellers are increasingly seeking unique and memorable experiences, moving beyond traditional holiday seasons to embrace every opportunity for exploration," said Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager at Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

"Airbnb is at the forefront of this shift, offering diverse and enriching travel experiences that cater to the evolving preferences of Indian travellers."