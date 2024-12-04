Menu Explore
Swiggy to increase Instamart delivery charges? Here's what we know

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 04, 2024 03:08 PM IST

At the moment, delivery is free only for Swiggy One (the loyalty programme) users while others have to pay a fee

Food delivery giant Swiggy is likely to increase the delivery fees on its quick commerce arm Instamart, Money Control reported citing the company's chief financial officer (CFO) Rahul Bothra.

The Swiggy Limited's logo is seen at a press conference during which its Initial Public Offering (IPO) was announced in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2024(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
The Swiggy Limited's logo is seen at a press conference during which its Initial Public Offering (IPO) was announced in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2024(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

However, no specific timelines for the change have been mentioned as of now.

At the moment, delivery is free only for Swiggy One (the loyalty programme) users, while others must pay a fee.

Meanwhile, quick commerce market leader Blinkit, which is owned by Zomato, collects a delivery fee on every order and doesn't have a loyalty programme.

However, Blinkit made 1,156 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, while Instamart made just 513 crore.

Zepto, the other major quick commerce player, also has a loyalty programme called Zepto Pass, which waives the delivery fee, just like Instamart.

This came when Bothra was addressing queries about how the company plans to improve its take rates, or commissions, from around 15% currently to 20-22% in the future in Instamart, according to the report. The report added that monetisation with ads is another way margins can improve.

This also comes after Swiggy started collecting a nominal platform fee of 2 per order in April 2023, after which it hiked it fivefold to 10 in around 18 months.

After this, Zomato followed suit, initially claiming it only charges the platform fee as high as 10 during the festive season rush. But it has been doing it even afterwards as it improves profitability.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
