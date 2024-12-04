Mark Zuckerberg meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, seeks role in tech policy: Report

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by Donald Trump, the newly elected Republican candidate for the US presidency, according to a report by Fox Business. Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump talked technology and the CEO even demonstrated the company’s camera-equipped sunglasses.(DonaldTrump/Twitter)

The meeting comes as both are now warming up to each other despite having previously engaged in bitter feuds. It also comes as Mark Zuckerberg looks to influence tech policy in Donald Trump's incoming administration.

They talked about technology, and the CEO even demonstrated the company’s camera-equipped sunglasses.

Zuckerberg had banned Trump from both Instagram and Facebook, claiming he used it to incite political violence on January 6, 2021. Now, the company has admitted that its content moderation has at times been too heavy-handed and that they “overdid it a bit" in removing content during the Covid-19 pandemic, blaming the Biden administration.

"Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we're seeing all around America, all around the world with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading," the report quoted Trump adviser Stephen Miller as having said during an episode of "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News Channel.

He added that Zuckerberg "has his own interests, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda," but sees Trump's second term as a chance at "national renewal" and “wants to support” him.

Zuckerberg started warming up to Trump after his fist-pumping reaction to the July 13 assassination attempt against him when he was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"On some level as an American, it’s, like, hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy," he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Trump in an earlier interview also told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Zuckerberg apologized after Facebook mislabeled a photo of him that went viral.