IndiGo sues Mahindra Electric for using ‘6e’ in name of its new car: Report

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has sued Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited for using ‘6E’ in the name of its new car, BE 6e, since it is also the airline's callsign, Bar and Bench reported. IndiGo has filed a copyright infringement suit against Mahindra for the use of '6e' in the name of its new electric SUV BE 6e

IndiGo claims “6E”, is not only its official designator, but also a key element of its branding, covering a range of services like 6E Prime which gives customers benefits like seat selection, priority check-in, and complimentary snacks, and 6E Flex, which allows unlimited rescheduling and cancellation flexibility, according to the report.

In addition, 6E add-onsprovide flyers with customisable options such as extra baggage, pre-booked meals, and lounge access.

The case was filed on Tuesday, December 4, 2024 and will come up for hearing on December 9 with Justice Amit Bansal choosing to recuse from hearing the matter.

However, Mahindra has reached out to the airline and is making efforts to discuss the issue, the report quoted Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi who represents IndiGo as saying.

IndiGo registered the mark ‘6E Link’ under trademark classes 9, 35, 39 and 16 in 2015, allowing for advertising and display for transport services.

Mahindra, meanwhile, registered ‘BE 6e’ in class 12 on November 25 this year, allowing it to use 6e for a wide variety of vehicle types apart from two-wheelers.

The Mahindra BE 6e, which is designed to be a compact SUV with a more sporty coupe profile is expected to hit the roads in February 2025.

It is expected to cost ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and compete with contemporaries like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and even the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.