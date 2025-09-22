Edit Profile
    TCS, Infosys-led IT stocks decline after H-1B visa fee hike, Nifty IT slumps 3%

    The losses in the Nifty IT index were led by Tech Mahindra's 5.8% slump, after H-1B visa changes threatened to upend business in their biggest market.

    Updated on: Sep 22, 2025 10:11 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    A gauge of India's biggest IT stocks fell 3.6% today on cues that US President Donald Trump's hefty H-1B visa fees will weigh on business in their biggest market.

    The H-1B visa fee hike strikes at the heart of India's $283-billion IT sector. (AI Image)
    TCS shares fell as much as 3.4%, the most in more than two months, while those of Infosys slipped 3.9%. Tech Mahindra declined 6.5%. The Nifty IT was the top sectoral loser, dragging the benchmark Nifty 50 0.3% lower. All 10 stocks on the index traded lower.

    India’s IT services sector has already taken a hit from disappointing earnings for the April-June quarter and layoff plans by bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., as customers curtailed technology spending amid flaring trade tensions. The Nifty IT index is down 15% so far this year, compared to the 7% gain in the Nifty 50.

    ALSO READ | Analysts' Take On H-1B Impact On India IT Firms

    “Companies will be forced to redesign their pricing plans to either offer an expensive onshore consulting model or a much cheaper offshore program where most of the work will be done outside the US,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anurag Rana and Andrew Girard said.

    With inputs from Bloomberg.

