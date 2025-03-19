Tesla employees react as stock of Elon Musk's company continues to slide

Tesla shares are falling due to fears of slowing sales, increasing competition, and a CEO, who is busy spending a lot of his time in Washington, DC. However, the electric vehicle (EV) giant's employees hold completely different views. Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to reporters as they sit in the red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House.(AP)

The plummeting stock is "only concerning if you're a short-term investor," a Business Insider report quoted one Tesla worker in the company's sales department as having said. "It feels like we are in a storm right now, but I am personally very confident in the company."

And this employee is not alone. Ten different employees across different roles and locations, surveyed in the report expressed the exact same sentiment and out of them, nine still hold Tesla stock.

HT.com cannot independently verify the information contained in the report.

This is important because historically, stock gains have played a large role in Tesla's compensation towards its employees, with some workers seeing it as one of the company's most attractive features.

Musk had even said in 2023 that the company has made millionaires out of some people working Tesla's factory line.

Several of the employees pointed out the fact that the stock is actually up by about 30%, compared to last year, and has spiked by more than 800% over the last five years.

Four of the workers also recommended not actively looking at the share price, stating that “you're going to drive yourself crazy” if you do and that there are many variables which can impact market performance that is out of one's control.

Despite the automaker experiencing an onslaught of protests over CEO Musk's association with US President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, the report quoted a manager as saying that “it's an old story” since “Elon has always been in this controversial space, but if the product is good enough people are going to buy it anyway.”

A Nevada-based worker also said that the company's internal atmosphere was far from "depressing" or “alarming,” in an informal company forum where some employees discuss the stock performance, according to the report.