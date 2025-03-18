Dating in college: Tinder unveils ‘Tinder U’ feature for university students| Check details

Tinder has launched a new in-app feature called ‘Tinder U’ specially for college students in India. To use Tinder U, you need to hold a valid college email address (.edu, .ac.in or .in in India). Only verified college students can utilise this in-app feature that has been launched by Tinder.(Tinder)

The new feature will also allow you to personalise your profile with college details, interests and the clubs or societies you are part of, making it easier to find matches who really get your vibe.

Also read: Audi plans to cut 7,500 jobs in Germany due to 'tougher' economic conditions and 'political uncertainties'

You can also mention the year you will graduate and the subject you are graduating in to spark a conversation with your college crush. You can also make local connections by meeting your campus mater after connecting with friends from your university and nearby colleges.

According to a press release by Tinder, you can also send a ‘Like’ or ‘Super Like’ to someone you spot at your college campus.

Also read: IIM graduate says he paid off his MBA loan in 8 years instead of 3: ‘My best financial decision’

How to join Tinder U

Users who wish to join the new in-app feature can open the app and tap on the Profile icon. You have to then select the ‘Edit Info’ option and scroll down to ‘School or College’ and add your school/college information.

You have to then tap on ‘Apply for Tinder U’, enter and verify your student email address.

Also read: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says you shouldn't give 100% daily to build a solid business: 'It isn't sustainable'

Once this process is completed, you can even change your app icon on your smartphone to the special Tinder U icon. To do this, you can use the ‘App Icons’ option in your phone's Settings. iOS users can make use of the prompt that appears upon completing the onboarding process for Tinder U.

“[Tinder U] offers Gen Z a safe and inclusive space where genuine connections happen as naturally as bumping into someone interesting in the library or in the corridor,” said Tinder in India Communications Lead Aditi Shorewal.