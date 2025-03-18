Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says you shouldn't give 100% daily to build a solid business: 'It isn't sustainable'

Mamaearth Co-founder and Chief Mama Ghazal Alagh shared her ‘85 per cent rule’ to building a solid business, saying that she thinks working with 100 per cent perfection everyday is unsustainable, she said, “Instead, one should learn focused effort and strategic prioritising.” Constantly pushing for a perfect 100% can actually backfire, the entrepreneur said.(LinkedIn/Ghazal Alagh)

“If you are serious about building a solid business, do not give your 100 per cent every single day,” Ghazal wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

“Over the years, working around the clock, I have realized that constantly pushing for a perfect 100 per cent can actually backfire,” she added.

She quoted the example of athletes, saying they do train hard and relentlessly but know when to rest and recover. “Their downtime is just as important for them to be able to give their absolute best when it really counts,” she said.

Ghazal said the same principle can be applied to running a business too. “Building a startup is a long journey, it is not a quick sprint," she stated.

“Trying to go all-out every single day isn't sustainable. By aiming for a solid 80-85% effort daily, we can really focus on the important stuff, pay attention to the little things that matter, and ultimately get more done without burning out,” she wrote while explaining what her ‘85% Rule’ meant.

“It's about working hard and being smart about it, so one can have the energy and focus left for those crucial moments when there’s need to give a 100 per cent,” Ghazal concluded.

Netizens share their approval: ‘80-20 rule is golden’

Several LinkedIn users came out in support of Ghazal's working style, commending her for her simple and realistic approach.

“The 80-20 rule is golden at my company. And ensuring that your colleagues and employees abide by the same rule is crucial too for their creativity to be at optimum,” a user said.

“Consistency beats intensity in the long run,” a user said, while another added, “Giving your 100% everyday without giving yourself the time to recharge is a bigger risk than doing nothing. Working tirelessly makes the job a relentless drive that stops nowhere.”

Other users called Ghazal's take on work-life balance “refreshing” and “relevant”.

“Aiming for perfection is a race you will not be happy even after coming first,” a user said.