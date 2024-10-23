‘The creative energy’: Amazon Web Services CEO on why return-to-office is better for 'innovation' and ‘speed'

Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman said the company's return-to-office mandate for five days a week starting in January is the right decision because "innovation" and "speed of execution" becomes better when teams work in person, according to a Business Insider report. Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, speaks during the WSJ Tech Live conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal at the Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California, on October 21, 2024.( Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Why did Garman say return-to-office is more beneficial for Amazon employees and for the company?

"Just the creative energy and how fast you're able to iterate when you're sitting there writing on a whiteboard or you're talking to people in the cubicle next to you or you're running into people that are in a different department, but you see them at the coffee line or whatever it is," the report quoted Garman as saying at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event on Monday evening.

Garmann said these exchanges cannot happen when employees work remotely.

He also attributed the return-to-office mandate's introduction to Amazon initially asking employees to come in three times a week, which resulted in everyone picking a different set of three days to come in.

“If it's not for you, then that's okay — you can go and find another company if you want to,” the report quoted him as saying to his employees.

How did Amazon employees react?

He added that most of the employees were excited about everyone working in person too.

However, the report cited internal messages after the policy was announced, which showed that some Amazon employees were unhappy with the change, with one employee writing, “what ever happened to 'Striving to be Earth's Best Employer'?”

