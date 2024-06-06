 This is essential to get income tax refund: Bank account revalidation - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This is essential to get income tax refund: Bank account revalidation

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 06, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Having a validated bank account is essential to receive income tax refunds.

Income tax payers must revalidate their bank account on the income tax e-filing site for receiving refunds, according to a post of the Income Tax Department on X.

Revalidating bank accounts are now a necessity for getting income tax refunds(Representative Image)
Revalidating bank accounts are now a necessity for getting income tax refunds(Representative Image)

Revalidation is to be done when bank account data is updated due to branch changes, IFSC changes, or bank mergers, according to an Economic Times report.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Prerequisites for availing this service

  • Must be a registered user on the e-Filing portal with valid user ID and password
  • PAN must be linked with the bank account which is to be revalidated

Also Read | 263-crore income tax refund fraud case: Mumbai man remanded in judicial custody

To add bank account

  • Account must be linked with PAN
  • User must have a valid IFSC and Account number

To revalidate existing bank account

Step 1: Visit https://incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Login and click on Profile

Step 3 Choose ‘Bank Account’ and click Revalidate

Step 4: Update Bank Account Details such as a/c No., IFSC, a/c type

Step 5: Click on Validate.

To add a new bank account

Step 1: Visit https://incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Login and click on ‘ Profile’

Step 3: Click on My Bank Account (the Added, Failed and Removed Bank Accounts tabs will be displayed.)

Step 4: Add Bank Account

Step 5: Click on Validate.

Also Read | Income Tax raid: 56 cr cash seized from 3 footwear manufacturers in Agra

Post validation, any bank account number in the database would have one status out of the below mentioned four status types. The exact details of the accounts can be seen by hovering mouse over these icons in the Tax Payers’ dashboard in FO Portal; Success, Failure, Success With Remark, Pending for Validation.

If the account status is shown as “Pending for Validation” then please wait since the account will be validated by NPCI.

Note that the tax payer at any time can add/delete the bank account details and new account details will be validated.

Also Read | One killed in fire at Income Tax Office in Delhi

Services which can be availed

  • Add a bank account and pre-validate it.
  • Remove a closed or deactivated bank account.
  • Nominate a validated bank account to receive Income Tax refund.
  • Remove a bank account from nomination so as not to receive tax refund in that account.
  • Enable or disable EVC for the validated bank account (only for individual taxpayers).
  • Revalidate bank accounts for which pre-validation has failed.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / This is essential to get income tax refund: Bank account revalidation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On