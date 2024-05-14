One killed in fire at Income Tax Office in Delhi

A 46-year-old man was found dead on the third floor of the Income Tax Office in the Central Revenue building in IP Estate, central Delhi, where a major fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, and added that forensic teams were processing the scene to determine the cause of the man’s death. Firefighters at the Income Tax Office in ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Police refused to share the identity of the deceased at the request of his family, but it is learnt that he was an office superintendent in the Income Tax Office.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that a control room call about the fire was received at 2.38pm. “The fire was brought under control and seven people were rescued. A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Vardhan said.

A fire officer who was a part of the operation said that they received a call at 2.25pm after which four fire tenders were first pressed into service. “Once, the fire tenders reached, we were informed that more vehicles were required after which seven more were sent,” the officer said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said that 11 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. “The fire was brought under control very quickly but the floor was filled with smoke due to which people got stuck,” he said.

Employees were on lunch break

According to a fire department official, the fire broke out in room number 325, which was closed from the inside because the office’s lunch break was underway. At least 60 officials working in the goods and services tax department were inside the room when the fire broke out, fire officials said. The room had a wooden floor and wooden panels on the wall. “The fire spread from room number 325 to room 326, but the second room wasn’t fully engulfed. There was no ventilation or open window in the corridor because of the central air conditioner due to which there was no outlet for the smoke,” the official said.

While most of the people managed to escape, six were trapped inside and were rescued with a ladder. “We broke the glass, installed a ladder and helped four men and two women come down from the third floor. They were physically alright,” the official said.

After the fire was doused, officials searched the floor and found a man lying unconscious in room 326. He was taken to a nearby hospital where was pronounced dead. In a post on X, the income tax department said that the office superintendent was trapped by the smoke.

No data loss or damage

A fire department official said that at first glance, it appears that the fire began due to a blast in the compressor. However, police are investigating, he added.

The I-T department said in the X post that no physical records were damaged in the fire and there was no data loss.