 Income Tax raid: ₹56 cr cash seized from 3 footwear manufacturers in Agra - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Income Tax raid: 56 cr cash seized from 3 footwear manufacturers in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 21, 2024 08:52 AM IST

The I-T operation would conclude on Tuesday when the seized cash is deposited in the bank, officials said.

The investigation wing officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department said that they had recovered 56 crore in cash from the premises of three footwear manufacturers in Agra.

Search underway by investigation wing of I-T department in Agra. Photo HT (HT photo)
Search underway by investigation wing of I-T department in Agra. Photo HT (HT photo)

The I-T operation would conclude on Tuesday when the seized cash is deposited in the bank, officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Cash of 56 crore has been recovered. Apart from the cash recovery, we have been able to trace documents that exposed out-of-book business transactions by these three firms,” confirmed an I-T official involved in the search and seizure operation.

Of the total 56 crore cash seizure, 53.5 crore was seized from Har Milap Traders alone while the rest of the amount was recovered from BK Shoes and Manshu Footwear.

The search, directed by joint director, I-T in Agra Dr Amar Jot, began on Saturday afternoon. A team of about 80 staff members, led by deputy director Pankaj Kumar and deputy director Ashima Mahajan, conducted the search on the premises of footwear traders.

Nearly a dozen counting machines were used to count the seized currency notes, officials said. They added that though the count of currency in denomination of 500 was completed on Monday, an extra day was needed to get the 56 crore deposited in the bank.

The three footwear business houses where I-T department carried out its operation included premises at MG Road, Dhakran, Hing Ki Mandi and Surya Nagar. The I-T department team that was part of the operation were from Agra, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Income Tax raid: 56 cr cash seized from 3 footwear manufacturers in Agra

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On