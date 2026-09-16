TikTok parent’s revenue grows as AI spending pressures profits

Revenue rose more than 30% to $120 billion during the period, buoyed by growth in the company’s international advertising, livestreaming and TikTok e-commerce business, the people said. Net profit eased to $20 billion, they added.

ByteDance’s artificial-intelligence spending pressured profit in the first half of the year, but the TikTok parent’s revenue accelerated as a U.S. regulatory overhang cleared, people familiar with the matter said.

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ByteDance’s artificial-intelligence spending pressured profit in the first half of the year, but the TikTok parent’s revenue accelerated as a U.S. regulatory overhang cleared, people familiar with the matter said.

PREMIUM ByteDance has been ramping up investment in AI to stay competitive with domestic and U.S. rivals.

Revenue rose more than 30% to $120 billion during the period, buoyed by growth in the company’s international advertising, livestreaming and TikTok e-commerce business, the people said. Net profit eased to $20 billion, they added.

Last year, ByteDance posted annual revenue growth of 29% to $200 billion while net profit jumped 27% to $42 billion, the people said.

The topline growth came after TikTok resolved a yearslong fight to address Washington’s national-security concerns. In January, the company officially established a joint venture to run its U.S. operations and last month, the White House lifted a 2023 restriction on the use of TikTok on federal government devices.

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ByteDance, which has several lineups of AI models including video-generation tool Seedance, has been ramping up investment in AI to stay competitive with domestic and U.S. rivals.

Earlier this month, a syndicate of global banks agreed to lend ByteDance $29.6 billion, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding its AI research and development, people familiar with the matter said.

According to a recent internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal, the company said it would raise the value it assigns to the restricted stock units some employees receive by 5% from around five months earlier to $241.35 a share. Based on that amount, the entire company would be valued at more than $400 billion. A private share sale earlier this year valued it at more than $600 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

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The Information had previously reported on ByteDance’s first-half financials.

Write to Raffaele Huang at raffaele.huang@wsj.com