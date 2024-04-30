 Trent share price today jumps over 6% to hit fresh record high after Q4 results - Hindustan Times
Trent share price today jumps over 6% to hit fresh record high after Q4 results

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Trent share price today: The company's shares opened at ₹4,450.25 against its previous close of ₹4,351.45.

Trent share price today: Shares of Trent rose over 6 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of 4,628.85 on BSE today (April 30). This comes a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) results.

The company's shares opened at 4,450.25 against its previous close of 4,351.45. The shares rose as much as 6.4 per cent to hit its fresh record high of 4,628.85 on BSE while Sensex was 0.14 per cent up at 74,774 at that time.

