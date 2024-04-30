Trent share price today jumps over 6% to hit fresh record high after Q4 results
Apr 30, 2024 09:46 AM IST
Trent share price today: The company's shares opened at ₹4,450.25 against its previous close of ₹4,351.45.
Trent share price today: Shares of Trent rose over 6 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹4,628.85 on BSE today (April 30). This comes a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) results.
The company's shares opened at ₹4,450.25 against its previous close of ₹4,351.45. The shares rose as much as 6.4 per cent to hit its fresh record high of ₹4,628.85 on BSE while Sensex was 0.14 per cent up at 74,774 at that time.
