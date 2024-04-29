 UltraTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹2,258.58 crore, beats estimates - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
UltraTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to 2,258.58 crore, beats estimates

Reuters |
Apr 29, 2024 03:21 PM IST

UltraTech Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million), surpassing analysts' average estimate.

UltraTech Q4 results: UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, topped fourth-quarter profit estimates on Monday, as lower prices helped boost its sales volume.

UltraTech Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million).
UltraTech Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million).

Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million), surpassing analysts' average estimate of 20.80 billion rupees.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
