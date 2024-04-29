UltraTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to ₹2,258.58 crore, beats estimates
Reuters |
Apr 29, 2024 03:21 PM IST
UltraTech Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million), surpassing analysts' average estimate.
UltraTech Q4 results: UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, topped fourth-quarter profit estimates on Monday, as lower prices helped boost its sales volume.
Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million), surpassing analysts' average estimate of 20.80 billion rupees.
