UltraTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to 2,258.58 crore, beats estimates

UltraTech Q4 results: UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, topped fourth-quarter profit estimates on Monday, as lower prices helped boost its sales volume. UltraTech Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rose over 35% to 22.58 billion rupees ($270.5 million).

