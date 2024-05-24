Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal has this advice for startup founders: 'Don’t do it for…'
Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal said, “Those who Startup to make quick money give up along the way. Don’t do it for the wrong reasons.”
Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal shared some advice for startup founders as he urged them to not do it for the wrong reasons and stay patient. Sharing on X (formerly Twitter), Gaurav Munjal said that building business in India is a "long game" and for him it took 15-20 years to build an "iconic company".
"Founders don’t realise this on Day One but building a Business in India is a Long Game. Takes 15-20 years to build an Iconic Company," he said, adding that those who begin with the intention of making "quick money" give up soon.
Read more: ‘Don't be in Mumbai, Delhi’: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal champions for Bengaluru as ultimate start-up capital
He wrote, “Those who Startup to make quick money give up along the way. Don’t do it for the wrong reasons.”
Several users responded to the post with one writing, “Remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. The founders who stay committed for the long haul, who adapt & grow with their vision, are the ones who will shape the future & build the icons of tomorrow.”
Read more: Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal says Indian tech founders never innovate: ‘Only copying from US’
A second wrote, “Absolutely true, in fact I feel we are first generations building dynamic startups at this pace and scale, before this it wasn't considered in the way which we are doing it now.”
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath says he wanted to adopt a child: ‘I thought it was cool’
A third remarked, “Absolutely! Building a lasting business in India requires patience and commitment.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail