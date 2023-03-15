Home / Business / US Fed to consider tougher rules for midsize banks after SVB, Signature Bank failures: Report

US Fed to consider tougher rules for midsize banks after SVB, Signature Bank failures: Report

Published on Mar 15, 2023

The Federal Reserve may potentially extend restrictions that currently only apply to the biggest Wall Street firms, the report said.

Some analysts said the U.S. actions were not a bailout, because shareholders and unsecured debtholders of SVB would not be covered.(AFP)
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has led the U.S. Federal Reserve to reconsider a number of its own rules related to midsize banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Fed may potentially extend restrictions that currently only apply to the biggest Wall Street firms, the report said, adding firms with between $100 billion to $250 billion in assets could be targeted.

