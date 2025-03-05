US may cut as much as half of its 90,000-person IRS workforce: Report

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may cut as much as half of its workforce through a mix of layoffs, attrition and incentivized buyouts. WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Building is seen on February 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Internal Revenue Service will begin laying off roughly 6,000 employees in the middle of tax season as the Trump administration pushes to downsize the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce through billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to a report by news agency AP.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this information.

The plan is to lay off nearly all probationary employees who haven't yet gained civil service protection, according to the report.

Buyouts may also be offered through a “deferred resignation program” to quickly reduce the government workforce.

However, the report quoted John Koskinen, a former IRS commissioner as saying that a reduction in force of tens of thousands of employees would end up rendering the IRS “dysfunctional.”

As of now, the IRS which is the federal tax collector employs roughly 90,000 workers total across the country.

Already about 7,000 probationary employees with roughly one year or less of service were laid off in February, the report read.

The Trump administration also plans to lend the workers to the Department of Homeland Security to assist with immigration enforcement as part of the ongoing immigration crackdown efforts.

Agencies will also develop a report by March 13 on its reduction in force plans, though it is unclear if the White House will approve the IRS’ reorganization plan and also over what period of time it would be implemented, according to the report which cited a White House memo.