Vishal Mega Mart IPO: How to check allotment status online

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: The allotment of shares for ₹8,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart is expected to be finalised on Monday. Investors who applied for the IPO will receive alerts, messages, or emails regarding the allotment or any revocation of their IPO mandate, by Tuesday. Vishal Mega Mart IPO: The ₹ 8,000 crore IPO opened for subscription from December 11-13 (Representational Image)

Also Read: IPO craze continues as Vishal Mega Mart draws strong demand

The public issue was open for bidding from December 11-13. Under the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the IPO must be listed within three days after the end of the subscription period.

Steps to check Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status:

On Bombay Stock Exchange website

(1.) Visit the website

(2.) Select “Equity” under “Issue Type”

(3.) In the “Issue Name” dropdown menu, select “Vishal Mega Mart Limited”

(4.) Enter one of “Application No.” or “PAN”

(5.) Verify through a check mark on “I am not robot” and press “Search”

(6.) Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

On Kfin Technologies

(1.) Visit the website

(2.) Choose “Vishal Mega Mart Limited” in the “Select IPO” dropdown menu

(3.) Select one of “Application No.”/"Demat Account"/"PAN"

(4.) Enter the details as per the option selected.

(5.) Enter the captcha code and press “Submit.”

(6.) The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Kfin Technologies is the official registrar of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO.

Once the allotment status is out, the company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.