Jensen Huang sensed the winds shifting against Nvidia this spring. Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

In June, Wall Street giants Apollo Global Management and Blackstone announced a megadeal to help Broadcom, one of Nvidia’s main rivals, secure $35 billion of chip financing for Anthropic.

Huang, then chief executive, was irate, people close to the situation said. He’d been talking about a similar program and felt the progress was too slow, so he summoned several titans of Wall Street to California, the people said. Huang wanted a bigger deal and fast.

In August, he got pledges from several firms—Apollo, Blackstone, BlackRock, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR—to mobilize an astounding sum: $500 billion.

The announcement created the splash Huang wanted as he sat around a table with Goldman’s David Solomon, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray and other financial executives for a live CNBC appearance. Solomon dubbed it a “pivotal moment of a historic AI investment cycle.”

The wave of money was supposed to help Nvidia’s startup customers—from OpenAI and Anthropic to smaller, weaker ones—finance the chips they needed to buy, keeping Nvidia’s sales humming well into the future. They were seeking to turn chip financing into a standardized asset class.

But the promise was short on substance. To date, no capital has actually been deployed, according to people familiar with the matter. And investors are increasingly skeptical that the program will reach its lofty ambitions now that Huang has been ousted over a sex and suspected spy scandal that has engulfed Nvidia.

Nvidia had already begun to rein in the backstops and guarantees it uses to grease lending, partly under the skepticism of finance chief Colette Kress, who has now become the interim CEO. Those guarantees are crucial to Wall Street’s willingness to finance the chips, and Kress on Tuesday signaled to investors that the company will be disciplined in the deals it supports.

“We are proud of the role that we have played so far in supporting the ecosystem,” Kress said on a conference call about earnings. “We are rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments and guarantees.”

Wall Street and Nvidia both still have lucrative reasons to make some financing work, even if the full $500 billion doesn’t materialize.

Nvidia’s sales and forecasts remained strong in its most recent quarter, but the questions about how its customers get financing to keep buying chips are central to investor and analyst opinions on the stock and its valuation.

A $1 trillion plan Frustrated that Nvidia’s valuation multiple was dropping at the start of the year despite jaw-dropping profit, Huang began to focus on levers he could pull, people familiar with his thinking said.

He had one big idea: a $1 trillion partnership with Wall Street partners, according to some of the people.

Nvidia had been in talks for months with financiers at Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and Apollo about how it could help backstop secured loans for its less creditworthy customers. But such deals can be complex, and talks were moving slowly. Goldman bankers and others in the consortium labored for weeks over the best structure to get investors comfortable with lending to Nvidia customers on the scale Huang was hoping for.