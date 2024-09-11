Why Apple always sets time on iPhones and iPads as 9.41 during launch

Apple launched its new iPhone and iPhone Pro models which have improved internal components and camera functions. The tech giant also touted its new Apple Intelligence features and refreshed AirPods and Watch. The Apple iPhone 16 plus during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US.(Bloomberg)

While the new iPhone 16 has a physical camera button to improve user control of that key function, the new Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner with a brighter screen, faster charging, sleep apnea detection and a high-end titanium option.

But did you notice that Apple products such as iPhones and iPads which are seen in every promotional photo have their time set to 9.41? This is not coincidence as even earlier Apple products have had the same time set. This is because of Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Scott Forstall, former senior vice president of iOS software at Apple and leader of the original iPhone and iPad software development team, said, "We design the keynotes so that the big reveal of the product happens around 40 minutes into the presentation. When the big image of the product appears on screen, we want the time shown to be close to the actual time on the audience's watches. But we know we won't hit 40 minutes exactly."

Apple chose to be early rather than late and gave themselves an extra couple of minutes- setting the devices to 9.42 am in product photos. But when Steve Jobs practiced his presentation, he would unveil the first iPhone at 9:41am and so the image of the phone was set for 9.41.

Scott Forstall said, "It turned out we were pretty accurate with that estimate, so for the iPad, we made it 41 minutes. And there you are--the secret of the magic time."