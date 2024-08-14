 Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says Nirmala Sitharaman: ‘Not troubling people’ - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says Nirmala Sitharaman: ‘Not troubling people’

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that her job as the finance minister was generating revenue and not troubling people.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she wished the taxes could be brought down to almost nil. Stressing on the need to fund research & development, the minister said that her job as the finance minister was generating revenue and not troubling people. Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, the minister said that in the context of India having to spend its own money to fulfil its commitment for energy transition.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das are seen. (ANI)
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das are seen. (ANI)

India cannot afford to wait for money which will come from somewhere else, she said, adding, “India didn’t wait. The promises given in Paris (Paris Agreement) were fulfilled with our own money. There are times when being the finance minister, it doesn't give me motivation when I have to answer people why our taxes are like this. Why can't we even be lower than this?”

Urging students to come up with innovative ways to help India progress towards ‘Viksit Bharat’, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “My job is generating revenue, but not troubling people I assure you.”

“I seek a very learned crowd before me graduates, PhD holders, to understand India’s challenges. I have taken the example of renewable energy, global energy as one of those sustainable sources of energy for a growing country like India.”

Talking about the strides that India has made in space research and the rapid roll out of 5G spectrum in the country, Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is still grappling with launching 4G.

She said, “We’ve given them enough assistance and support. They will soon be taking up 5G. We have not borrowed the technology from elsewhere. It's done by people like you. I think it's a big thing for India."

News / Business / Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says Nirmala Sitharaman: 'Not troubling people'
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
