Women's Day 2025: Visa shares 5 security tips for entrepreneurs

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Mar 07, 2025 07:15 PM IST

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is 'Accelerate Action' and one of the goals is to support women to get into leadership and business.

The theme for this year's International Women’s Day is ‘Accelerate Action’ and one of the goals, according to the official website, is to support women and girls to get into leadership and business.

Women's day 2025: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Women's day 2025: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

In line with this, American card payment services giant Visa Inc has shared five security-based tips for female entrepreneurs. They are listed as follows:

1) Keep employees trained on security

Visa recommends regular training employees on the best digital practices and keeping everyone up-to-date on emerging frauds.

The company suggests female entrepreneurs to make security an essential part of product planning and customer experience as well.

2) Ensure software and devices are updated

By ensuring that all business devices and software are updated to the latest versions, vulnerabilities to cyber threats such as malware, hacking attempts and data breaches can be vastly reduced.

3) Look for safer payment options

The company says accepting EMVCo chip-based contactless cards in stores, as well as tokenized card payments online are ways to provide secure payment options since these rely on encryption and biometric authentication.

4) Keep real-time banking alerts

Visa suggests female entrepreneurs to always keep real-time alerts from their banking and financial apps to ensure that potential fraudulent transactions can be quickly detected.

5) Use secure payment gateways

Using secure payment gateways which comply with global industry standards such as EMVCo and PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), having multiple layers of security and encryption is another way to promote customer security.

The history of Women's Day

The first-ever women's day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the US as well as some European countries. It originally came as an idea from the labour movement in 1908.

The March 8 day was then adopted from 1975 onwards by the United Nations.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
