'Whole world has eyes on India's Budget': PM Modi ahead of Parliament session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's budget will aim to meet the hopes and aspirations of citizens of the country amid global economic woes. Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget.”

Asserting confidence in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi said, “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations.”

Citing "credible voices from the world of economy", PM Modi said, "Today, the Budget Session is commencing. Credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm. It is an important event today," he said.

Calling the maiden inaugural address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of both Houses a matter of pride, PM Modi said,

“The President is going to address a joint session for the first time today. The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India.”

