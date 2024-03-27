 Xi Jinping meets US company CEOs in Beijing: Apple's Tim Cook not invited? Who was present? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Xi Jinping meets US company CEOs in Beijing: Apple's Tim Cook not invited? Who was present?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Xi Jinping said that “the history of China-US relations is a history of friendly exchanges between the two peoples.”

Chinese president Xi Jinping met representatives of US businesses as the country seeks more foreign investment aiming to reassure American firms amid a slowing economy. The Chinese president hosted the group of executives at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Xi Jinping was seen talking to the attendees who included Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, a major producer of semiconductors. The meeting follows a dinner in November where Xi Jinping met with US executives in San Francisco and even received a standing ovation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping adjusts his jacket during the closing session of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping adjusts his jacket during the closing session of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.(AP)

Who was in attendance?

Read more: Deepinder Goyal on 'pure veg' fleet: Zomato's 75% orders vegetarian, didn't expect backlash

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of private equity giant Blackstone was also in attendance as Xi Jinping said, “Differences will always exist, because people are different, and even people from the same family are different, too. But we should seek common ground and build more consensus. This is true between nations and as well as between family members.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Maruti Suzuki is 19th listed Indian firm to cross 4 lakh crore market cap: Which other companies are on the list

What Xi Jinping said on China-US relations?

Xi Jinping said that "the history of China-US relations is a history of friendly exchanges between the two peoples. People from all walks of life in both countries should have more exchanges and more cooperation."

Was Apple CEO Tim Cook present?

Read more: T+0 cycle: These 25 stocks will be eligible for same-day settlement cycle from tomorrow. What changes and what it means?

Photos did not indicate the presence of Apple CEO Tim Cook who recently visited China and opened a new Apple store in Shanghai. He also made an appearance with other top executives at the China Development Forum in Beijing where he said, “I think China's really opening up, and I'm so happy to be here.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Xi Jinping meets US company CEOs in Beijing: Apple's Tim Cook not invited? Who was present?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On