Xi Jinping meets US company CEOs in Beijing: Apple's Tim Cook not invited? Who was present?
Xi Jinping said that “the history of China-US relations is a history of friendly exchanges between the two peoples.”
Chinese president Xi Jinping met representatives of US businesses as the country seeks more foreign investment aiming to reassure American firms amid a slowing economy. The Chinese president hosted the group of executives at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Xi Jinping was seen talking to the attendees who included Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, a major producer of semiconductors. The meeting follows a dinner in November where Xi Jinping met with US executives in San Francisco and even received a standing ovation.
Who was in attendance?
Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of private equity giant Blackstone was also in attendance as Xi Jinping said, “Differences will always exist, because people are different, and even people from the same family are different, too. But we should seek common ground and build more consensus. This is true between nations and as well as between family members.”
What Xi Jinping said on China-US relations?
Xi Jinping said that "the history of China-US relations is a history of friendly exchanges between the two peoples. People from all walks of life in both countries should have more exchanges and more cooperation."
Was Apple CEO Tim Cook present?
Photos did not indicate the presence of Apple CEO Tim Cook who recently visited China and opened a new Apple store in Shanghai. He also made an appearance with other top executives at the China Development Forum in Beijing where he said, “I think China's really opening up, and I'm so happy to be here.”
