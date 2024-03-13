 Zerodha's Nithin Kamath is urging everyone to file advance taxes using this - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Zerodha's Nithin Kamath is urging everyone to file advance taxes using this quick guide

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath is urging everyone to file advance taxes using this quick guide

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 09:12 AM IST

To help filing of advance taxes, Zerodha posted a quick guide on its website. Check details here

Zerodha co-founder and chief executive officer Nithin Kamath advised traders to file taxes on time before the March 15 deadline using a quick guide to file taxes on the stock broker platform. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nithin Kamath said. “An important aspect of being an active trader is ensuring you file your taxes on time. But most traders ignore this and end up with notices."

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath urged traders to file taxes on time with a quick guide.(X/Nithin Kamath)
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath urged traders to file taxes on time with a quick guide.(X/Nithin Kamath)

Read more: Income Tax department on error after advance tax notices: ‘Wait for updates’

What Nithin Kamath said on taxes

He added, “March 15th is the deadline for filing advanced taxes, and many traders think that it may be applicable to them. If you have an estimated tax liability of 10,000 in the form of capital gains, then you have to pay advance taxes."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Explaining how profits from futures and options (F&O) and intraday are considered as business income, he said that traders have to estimate their profits for the entire financial year.

Read more: Advance tax liability: You need to pay advance income tax by this date to avoid penalties

Zerodha's quick guide on paying taxes

To help filing of advance taxes, Zerodha posted a quick guide on its website. The link of the guide is here: https://zerodha.com/z-connect/updates. The guide includes a video featuring Quicko founder Vishvajit Sonagara who explains advanced taxes, misconceptions, estimating advanced taxes and how to file them.

Read more: Income tax refunds: Taxpayers to get pending refunds for FY2020-21 by April 30. Check your email

Income Tax deparment on advance taxes

The Income Tax deparment launched an e-campaign for the advance tax for FY 2023-24. It said, “The Income Tax Department has received certain information on specific financial transactions undertaken by persons or entities during the financial year 2023-24. On the basis of an analysis of the taxes paid so far during the current financial year, the Department has identified persons /entities whose payment of taxes for FY 2023-24 (A.Y. 2024-25) is not commensurate with the financial transactions made by the persons/entities concerned, during the said period."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On