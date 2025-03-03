Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal adds this 4.6 crore gem to his luxury car collection | Details

Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal, known for his enthusiasm for high-end automobiles, recently added a new and unique vehicle to his luxury car collection - a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. An Instagram post by Automobili Ardent posted about Deepinder Goyal's recent purchase (MINT_PRINT)

An Instagram post by Automobili Ardent posted about Goyal's recent purchase and featured the supercar parked at DLF Camellias' luxury apartment building.

Costing ₹4.6 crore, it is the first Lamborghini supercar designed with off-roading capabilities.

Notably, there are only 1,499 units of The Huracan Sterrato produced globally which makes it an exclusive purchase for Goyal.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, why is it unique?

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a rare combination of a supercar and an off-road vehicle, which is equipped with the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system.

This luxury car, which Goyal bought in blue colour, offers three drive modes: Sport, Strada, and Rally.

The Sterrato has features like a raised ground clearance (44mm higher than its standard version), aluminium front underbody protection, and a rear diffuser.

Deepinder Goyal's luxury car collection

While it may be labelled as one of his most extinguished purchases, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato isn't the only supercar in Goyal's garage.

The Zomato CEO's last car purchase was a ₹9 crore Bentley Continental GT coupe, the W12 Mulliner Edition model finished in satin red.

He also owns another Bentley Continental GT W12 in yellow, India's first customer-delivered Aston Martin DB12, a Rosso Corsa Red Ferrari Roma coupe, and a few Porsches and a BMW M8 Competition, among others.

On the business front, Deepinder Goyal announced that its board has approved the change of name of Zomato to Eternal Ltd, marking a significant transformation in its corporate identity.

In a heartfelt message to shareholders, Goyal shared his reflections on the company's journey. He recalled how Zomato--originally launched as Foodiebay in 2007--had its humble beginnings as a simple website to upload restaurant menus.

Over the years, the company defied the odds to become India's first tech startup to be listed on the BSE Sensex, a moment he described as a source of both pride and responsibility.