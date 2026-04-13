5 electric cars I would honestly choose as my first car in 2026

Electric cars have been finding an increasing level of penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the ever-evolving consumer preference in favour of electric cars, the EVs have been finding a stronger foothold in the country. Interestingly, even the new and first-time car buyers are often preferring electric cars considering the significantly lower cost of ownership, improved charging infrastructure and supportive ecosystem. The advanced technology allowing increased range and a better battery management system, improved charging time, is also fuelling the growth of electric cars. MG Comet EV is a perfect choice for an electric car buyer looking for a cost-effective city commuter.

If you are planning to buy an electric car as your first car, here are the top 5 options.