Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / BMW launches 2nd generation M2 in India: All you need to know

BMW launches 2nd generation M2 in India: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 09, 2023 04:58 PM IST

The car is available as a single variant and at a price tag of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW on Thursday launched the second-generation M2 in India, with the car to be available as a single variant. It is to be noted, however, that only a limited number of M2 units will be sold in India, and the vehicle will come as a CBU (completely built-up) unit, i.e., assembled completely in the country of origin (in this case, Germany).

BMW's all-new M2 (Image courtesy: BMW)

BMW M2: Price

The model has a starting price of 98 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW M2: Powertrain

The second-generation M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which generates 460 hp of maximum power output and 550 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox, which powers the rear wheel, is offered as standard.

BMW M2: Top speed

According to BMW, the 2-door sports coupe sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 kph.

BMW M2: Features

In the India-spec M2, the manufacturer has given features such as the Comfort access system, powered seats with memory function, M seat belts, adaptive LED with headlamps with high beam assist, Harman Kardon sound system, BMW-connected package, wireless charging, etc.

BMW M2: Colours

There are 5 exterior paint shade options: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, and Zandvoort Blue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bmw
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP