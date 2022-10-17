Buy these Maruti Suzuki cars at discount of up to 59,000. Details here

This festive season, you can bring home a Maruti Suzuki car at up to ₹59,000 off on the market cost. As per a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the company has announced offers on its Celerio, Swift, WagonR, and Alto K10 models.

Celerio: You can save up to ₹59,000 of which there's a cash discount of ₹40,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and ₹4,000 in corporate discount. According to HT Auto, the model's starting price is ₹5.15 lakh going up to ₹ ₹6.94 lakh.

Swift: This supermini is available at up to ₹50,000 off. This includes ₹30,000 cash discount, ₹15,000 exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 in corporate discount. At present, this hatchback has a market price of ₹5.84 lakh to ₹8.68 lakh.

WagonR: It has a price range of ₹4.93 lakh to ₹6.47 lakh. However, under the offer, you can buy it at up to ₹40,000 cheaper. This includes ₹20,000 in cash discount, ₹15,000 as exchange bonus, and ₹5,000 as corporate discount.

Alto K10: This recently-launched car carries a discount of up to ₹39,000 of which cash discount is ₹20,000, exchange bonus is ₹15,000, and ₹4,000 is corporate discount. In market, its cost is between ₹3.99 lakh- ₹5.83 lakh.

