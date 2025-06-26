Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Explained: Honda Activa e battery rental plans

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 11:58 AM IST

There are now three BaaS plans available with the Honda Activa e:. Which is the most suitable for you? We break it down. 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced a new and more affordable battery rental plan for the Activa e electric scooter. The new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Lite plan promises more affordable running costs, especially for users who do not need to clock in too many kilometres in a month. There are now three BaaS plans available with the Honda Activa e. Which is the most suitable for you? We break it down.

The Honda Activa e is available with three battery rental plans - Lite, Basic, and Advance
Honda Activa e: Battery-as-a-Service Plans: Which one to buy?

Lite Plan

The Honda Activa e comes with two 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs with a claimed range of 102 km on a full charge. However, Honda has limitations when it comes to overall usage of the BaaS packs. The newly launched and most affordable ‘Lite’ plan is priced at 678 per month. The company says customers can ride an equivalent of 600 km per month at a mileage of 30 km/kWh. Once the user exceeds the 20 kWh limit, they will be charged 70 per kWh.

Honda has at least one battery swapping station within a radius of five kilometres across Bengaluru. It plans to replicate the same in other cities as well
(Also read: Honda Activa e first ride review - So good but with one major compromise)

Basic Plan

The Basic Plan is priced at 1,999. This is equivalent to 1,040 km per month at a mileage of 30 km/kWh. Once the 35 kWh limit has been exceeded, the manufacturer will charge 35 per kWh.

Advance Plan

The Advance Plan is priced at 3,599 and is equivalent to 2,600 km per month at a mileage of 30 km/kWh. Once the customer exceeds the 87 kWh limit, they will be charged 35 per kWh. All prices are excluding GST.

Honda says the range is indicative, and the final monthly range will depend on the riding style, acceleration, traffic, and more.

Also Watch: Honda Activa e review: Can it emulate Activa’s success? Price, range, features, battery swap tech

Honda Activa e: Prices

The Honda Activa e remains on sale only in Bengaluru for now. The launch in Mumbai and Delhi has been pushed to the festive season, from its earlier intended period of May this year. The Activa e is priced from 1.17 lakh for the base trim, while the top-spec RoadSync Duo variant with connectivity features costs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). This price does not include the battery cost, which can only be swapped via the BaaS plan. The company is building its network of battery swapping stations and has one outlet in every five-kilometre radius in Bengaluru.

