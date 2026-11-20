Road accidents cause lakhs of deaths as well as severe injuries every year across India. In fact, India is one of the countries with an alarmingly high number of road accidents recorded every year. Not following traffic rules is often a key reason behind these road accidents; poor road conditions also result in mishaps. Expressing concern over the loss of lives in road accidents, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has urged the engineers to eliminate accident-prone black spots and ensure foolproof DPRs for roads. Nitin Gadkari, has urged the engineers to eliminate accident-prone black spots and ensure foolproof DPRs for roads.

Speaking at the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC), the minister said that while India's road infrastructure has reached the top spot globally, the country still witnesses five lakh accidents and 180,000 deaths every year. “Why do accidents take place on roads? How are DPRs (Detailed Projects) made? Not a single DPR is prepared in a foolproof manner. I am sorry to use this word.” He reportedly said, adding that the practice of awarding the contract of preparing DPR to the lowest bidder has now been discontinued.

PTI reported that recalling a major road accident he survived in the past, Gadkari urged the engineers to ensure that there are no black spots (accident-prone sites) to save people's lives. "That's why the black spots, whether it is on a state highway, national highway, or corporation road, should not be there. I urge all engineers, for saving lives, give highest priority to ensure that there is no shortcoming in our DPR and no accident takes place. We have to construct such roads. If you take ownership, it will be done 100%," he reportedly said.

The minister further said that essential flyovers and underpasses are often omitted despite known accident risks. "Despite knowing that accidents would take place on the roads that are built, steps are not taken to ensure zero accidents. We are responsible for it," he said. Gadkari also emphasised the need to adopt futuristic technology and vision for development of infrastructure.