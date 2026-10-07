Japanese automaker Honda is offering attractive discounts and benefits of up to ₹2.35 lakh on its entire product portfolio, including Amaze, City, and pre-facelift Elevate, in October 2026. The offers are valid up to October 31, and potential buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealerships to know more about the offers, as they may differ based on region and availability.

Honda Elevate, City, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹2.35 lakh in October 2026

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Honda Elevate Benefits October 2026

The Honda Elevate facelift has been launched recently with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.80 lakh. However, the pre-facelifted Elevate is being offered with benefits of up to ₹2.35 lakh. The benefits can include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits, and corporate discounts, among others. The pre-facelift Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT.

Also Read: If I were buying the Honda Elevate, this is the variant I would pick

Honda City Benefits October 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The facelifted Honda City, which was launched earlier this year, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh. Additionally, these benefits apply only to the petrol-powered City. The benefits include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits, and corporate discounts, among others. The Honda City is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The facelifted Honda City, which was launched earlier this year, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh. Additionally, these benefits apply only to the petrol-powered City. The benefits include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits, and corporate discounts, among others. The Honda City is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. {{/usCountry}}

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Honda Amaze Benefits August 2026

The entry-level product from Honda’s portfolio, the Amaze, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹67,000. The benefits extended to the customers include cash discounts, loyalty rewards, exchange bonus, scrappage benefits, and corporate discounts, among others. The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or seven-speed CVT.

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