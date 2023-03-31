Hyundai launches new Stargazer MPV: All you need to know

Hyundai has launched its Stargazer Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) in Thailand, months after the car made its global debut in Indonesia in July last year. Hyundai has given the MPV a starting price of 7.69 lakh Baht ( ₹18.5 lakh) locally and will offer it in both 6 and 7-seater options. Hyundai's Stargazer MPV

Powertrain

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the Japanese auto giant has launched Stargazer with a single engine option. The engine can generate maximum power of 113 bhp and peak torque of 144 Nm.

Features

Stargazer is equipped with features such as automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system (with support to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), steering mounted audio control, cruise control, LED headlights, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, wireless charging, ambient lighting, tray tables for second row, and more. Also, the vehicle comes with the in-house SmartSense ADAS technology.

Launch

As per Live Hindustan, Hyundai may follow Stargazer's Thailand launch by debuting it in other ASEAN countries. In Thailand, the model will compete against Suzuki Ertiga, Honda BR-V, Mitsibuishi Xpander, and Toyota Veloz.

