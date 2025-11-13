Is VinFast stealing Tesla’s thunder in India’s EV market?

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has outpaced Tesla in India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, signaling an early but significant shift in the country’s premium EV segment. According to October 2025 industry data, VinFast recorded 131 retail sales, surpassing Tesla’s 40 units for the same month. The VinFast VF7 and VF6 are brand's first models for India

While both brands are still operating at low volumes, the contrast highlights two very different strategies. VinFast is pursuing rapid localization, while Tesla continues with a premium, import-based model.

VinFast’s Aggressive India Entry

VinFast officially entered the Indian market earlier in 2025 and has since moved quickly to establish its presence. Within months, it has opened 24 operational dealerships across major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The company aims to reach 35 outlets by the end of the year.

Its line-up, which includes the VF 6 and VF 7 eSUVs, targets India’s growing mid-premium EV segment. Prices range from ₹17 lakh to ₹26 lakh, positioning VinFast between mainstream electric models from Tata Motors and high-end options such as the Tesla Model Y.

The company’s early success stems from an approach around competitive pricing, which gives it an edge over rivals. On top of that, there is a visible retail network as well. Its 131-unit sales in October represent about 0.7 percent of India’s monthly passenger EV market, which currently stands at around 18,000 units. More importantly, this makes VinFast the eighth-largest EV brand in India by volume.

(Also read: VinFast crosses 1 lakh sales in Vietnam within 9 months)

Tesla’s Slow But Strategic Start

Tesla began its India operations in mid-2025 with the launch of the Model Y, priced at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is imported as a completely built unit (CBU), attracting import duties ranging from 60 to 100 percent, which significantly increases its price compared to international markets.

As a result, Tesla’s deliveries remain limited. The company delivered about 40 units in October 2025, down from approximately 60 units in September, bringing total sales to around 100 to 110 units since launch.

Tesla currently operates a small number of experience centers in Mumbai and Delhi but has yet to establish local assembly or manufacturing facilities. This restricts its ability to scale operations and offer competitive pricing, in contrast to VinFast’s localization strategy.

Market Context: The Numbers Behind The Shift

India’s passenger EV segment has expanded rapidly, from fewer than 500 units per month in 2019 to over 18,000 units per month in 2025, marking a growth of more than 3,500 percent in six years.

Tata Motors continues to dominate the market with over 70 percent share, followed by MG Motor, and Mahindra. VinFast’s entry has already placed it within the top ten EV manufacturers in the country, while Tesla remains outside this list due to its higher price points and limited volume.

VinFast’s local plans also enhance its long-term outlook. The company has announced an assembly facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of $500 million, expected to begin operations in 2026.

(Also read: Vinfast VF6 vs Curvv EV vs Creta Electric vs Windsor EV: Price compared)

The Bigger Picture

Tesla’s global brand appeal and technological leadership are undeniable, but India’s market dynamics require a localized, value-driven approach. VinFast’s ability to achieve more than triple Tesla’s sales volume in its debut month is not just symbolic; it reflects a realignment of buyer sentiment and strategy.

If current trends persist, VinFast could surpass 1,000 cumulative deliveries in India by Mid-2026, while Tesla’s growth will depend on how soon it establishes local production.

With nearly 200,000 EVs expected to be added to Indian roads annually, the data makes one thing clear: the race for India’s premium EV crown has officially begun, and Tesla no longer stands unchallenged.