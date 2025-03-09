Kia Carens surpasses 2 lakh unit sales milestone in 36 months

Kia Carens MPV has surpassed the milestone of selling two lakh units in the Indian market, since its launch 36 months ago. The South Korean carmaker has also stated that 28 per cent of Kia Carens customers have opted for the higher-spec sunroof-equipped variants. The automaker has also claimed that it has exported more than 24,000 units of the Carens MPV across 70 different markets internationally. Kia Carens is slated to receive an all-electric version in the coming months.

This achievement comes at a time when the automaker is working on an electric version of the MPV. The Kia Carens EV is slated to launch in the Indian market in the coming months, followed by a mid-life facelift for the ICE version of the Carens.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Speaking on the achievement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said that Carens has redefined the family mover segment with the advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety. “The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over two lakh families and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects the Carens’ growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable,” he added.

Kia Carens: Deep dive into the MPV's sales

Kia has revealed that Carens' sunroof-equipped variants have contributed 28 per cent to the total sales of the MPV so far. On the other hand, the top variants of the MPV accounted for 24 per cent of its total sales. When it comes to fuel-specific sales percentage, petrol powered variants of the car contributed 58 per cent of the total number, while diesel models sold 42 per cent of the total sales.

Kia also stated that 32 per cent of the Carens customers have opted for automatic and iMT variants of the MPV. Among the Kia Carens buyers, 95 per cent of consumers purchased the seven-seater variant.