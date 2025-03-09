Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kia Carens surpasses 2 lakh unit sales milestone in 36 months

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Kia Carens is slated to receive an all-electric version in the coming months.

Kia Carens MPV has surpassed the milestone of selling two lakh units in the Indian market, since its launch 36 months ago. The South Korean carmaker has also stated that 28 per cent of Kia Carens customers have opted for the higher-spec sunroof-equipped variants. The automaker has also claimed that it has exported more than 24,000 units of the Carens MPV across 70 different markets internationally.

Kia Carens is slated to receive an all-electric version in the coming months.
Kia Carens is slated to receive an all-electric version in the coming months.

This achievement comes at a time when the automaker is working on an electric version of the MPV. The Kia Carens EV is slated to launch in the Indian market in the coming months, followed by a mid-life facelift for the ICE version of the Carens.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Speaking on the achievement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said that Carens has redefined the family mover segment with the advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety. “The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over two lakh families and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects the Carens’ growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable,” he added.

Kia Carens: Deep dive into the MPV's sales

Kia has revealed that Carens' sunroof-equipped variants have contributed 28 per cent to the total sales of the MPV so far. On the other hand, the top variants of the MPV accounted for 24 per cent of its total sales. When it comes to fuel-specific sales percentage, petrol powered variants of the car contributed 58 per cent of the total number, while diesel models sold 42 per cent of the total sales.

Kia also stated that 32 per cent of the Carens customers have opted for automatic and iMT variants of the MPV. Among the Kia Carens buyers, 95 per cent of consumers purchased the seven-seater variant.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On