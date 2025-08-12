KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Spec Comparo

KTM India recently launched the new 160 Duke in the country, bringing its new smallest offering in the lineup. The new KTM 160 Duke replaces the 125 Duke in the brand’s lineup and seems like a more appropriate offering in terms of power-to-price ratio. Moreover, KTM is now targeting Yamaha’s dominance in the performance 150-180 cc segment, which has been largely ruled by the R15 and MT-15. Here’s a look at how the new KTM 160 Duke stacks up against the Yamaha MT-15. Personalised Offers on KTM 160 Duke Check Offers The KTM 160 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 are the most powerful entry-level performance bikes available in the segment

The KTM 160 Duke churns out 18.7 bhp and 15.5 Nm of peak torque from its 164.2 cc engine

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Engine

The 160 Duke not only gets a larger displacement engine over the MT-15 but is also the most powerful offering in this class. The KTM 160 Duke draws power from a 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine, tuned for 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In contrast, the Yamaha MT-15 uses a 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is slightly less powerful than the 160 Duke. The motor makes 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Yamaha MT-15 gets a Deltabox frame, opposed to a steel trellis frame on the KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Suspension

The KTM is underpinned by a steel trellis frame borrowed from the larger 200 Duke. It also uses a more sophisticated WP Apex USD front forks with a hollow axle, while a monoshock serves the purpose at the rear. The Yamaha MT-15 is underpinned by a Deltabox frame shared with the R15 V4. The street-naked uses USD forks up front and a linked-type monoshock at the rear.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Braking

Braking performance on the KTM 160 Duke comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. In comparison, the Yamaha MT-15 uses a 282 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes get dual-channel ABS as standard. The bikes also ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, but the 160 Duke benefits from bionic light wheels & lighter hugger tube to reduce the unsprung mass, borrowed from the bigger Duke motorcycles in the range.

The KTM 160 Duke uses a 5-inch LCD console, while the Yamaha MT-15 gets a TFT display. Both get Bluetooth connectivity with navigation

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Kerb Weight

KTM claims a kerb weight of 147 kg on the 160 Duke, while the MT-15 is lighter at 141 kg. The ground clearance on the 160 Duke measures 174 mm, while that on the MT-15 is 170 mm. The Yamaha offering is more accessible with a seat height of 810 mm, while the KTM motorcycle sits taller at 815 mm. The Yamaha MT-15 has a shorter wheelbase of 1,325 mm, as opposed to 1,357 of the KTM 160 Duke.

The Yamaha MT-15 is available at a more accessible price point, depending on the colour you choose. But the KTM 160 Duke gets three colours, all priced the same

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Price

Both motorcycles are closely priced, but it’s the Yamaha MT-15 that’s more accessible, priced between ₹1.70 lakh and ₹1.81 lakh, depending on the colour you choose. On the other hand, the KTM 160 Duke is available in a single-spec fully loaded trim with three colour options, and is priced at ₹1.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.