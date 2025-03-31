Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select or Pack Three: Which variant to go for

The Mahindra XEV 9e, the automaker's new flagship vehicle, was launched in November 2024. While in November only the base variant prices were announced, the complete price list of the XEV 9e was out in February 2025. The XEV 9e is offered over four trim levels - Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. Mahindra XEV 9e claims to come equipped with technology that is available in luxury electric cars priced in the bracket of ₹ 70-80 lakh.

Interestingly, all other variants are powered by a 59 kWh battery pack, while the top of the line is powered by the Pack Three 79 kWh battery pack. Here's a glance at what else contributes to the Pack Three variant being costlier by ₹2.6 lakh compared to the Pack Three Select variant.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select features LED DRLs with a center signature lamp, sequential turn indicators, and startup lighting sequence. A panoramic glass roof is also provided, along with 19-inch alloy wheels. Powered flush door handles, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors with auto tilt on reverse, and a power tailgate with gesture control are part of the convenience features.

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select’s cabin boasts of leatherette seat and steering trim, along with leatherette door and dashboard trim. The driver's seat is 6-way power adjustable with 2-way manual lumbar. The front seats have a ventilation feature. There is an optional dual-zone climate control system, along with second-row sunshades and a tonneau cover in the trunk. It also features an augmented reality head-up display (HUD) and ambient lighting and carpet lights.

The vehicle features a Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon processor and 24GB RAM and 128GB of storage, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, and wireless charging of phones for rear- and front-seat occupants. Other convenience features are key entry, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and one-touch driver's power window.

In addition, it gets Level 2 ADAS suite with five radar modules and a camera for enhanced driving safety. The major driver assistance features include auto lane change, lane keep assist, and front and rear cross-traffic alert.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three: Features

The top-of-the-line Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three adds a three-screen setup occupying a large part of the dashboard and giving the cabin a luxury feel. This setup combines three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. It is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment console and driver's instrument cluster.

The SUV also features a twin-spoke multifunction steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo. Other features include a wireless smartphone charging pad, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic glassroof, automatic parking system and an ADAS suite.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select vs Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three: Specs

This is where the actual difference appears. The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select gets the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, whereas the top-of-the-line Pack Three is only offered with the bigger 79 kWh battery pack. The 59 kWh battery pack delivers a maximum power of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 542 km.

The electric SUV remains as a rear wheel drive vehicle and receives three modes of driving - Range, Everyday, and Race. There is also a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode. The Pack Three variant on the other hand, has a claimed range of 656 km with 285 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three Select vs Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three: Price and deliveries

The Mahindra XEV 9e range starts at ₹21.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select, which is the second to top variant retails at ₹27.90 lakh. The range-topping Pack Three variant retails at ₹30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. This renders the top variant ₹2.6 lakh more expensive than the Pack Three Select variant.

For the additional cost, the top variant has few additional luxuries and features along with more range and power output. Moreover, even though the sales of the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three have already started from mid-March 2025 onwards, the sales of the Pack Three Select variant would start from June 2025 onwards.