Maruti Suzuki to Kia, buying cars in India to be even costlier affair from this month. Here's how much you need to spend

Passenger vehicles in India have been witnessing a rapid surge in prices over the last couple of months. Almost all the carmakers in the country announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles in January 2025. Some of them announced a consecutive price hike in the very next month, in February 2025. Now, again, some major car manufacturers have announced another price hike for their respective PVs in India. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Kia have announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles in India, effective from April 2025.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Kia have already announced price hikes for their respective offerings in the country, which will be effective from the very beginning of the next financial year, April 2025. The carmakers have cited the price hike moves to the rising input costs, increased pricing of key raw materials and inflation. Previously as well, these reasons were cited by the OEMs when they raised prices in January this year.

Here is a quick look at the brand-wise price hike announcements.

Maruti Suzuki announced in March 2025 that its passenger vehicles will see a price hike of around four per cent from next month. With this, the Maruti Suzuki cars will be costlier from April this year. The car manufacturer has stated that the price hike will amount to around four per cent. However, the OEM has not revealed which model will receive how much hike and what will be the effective pricing post the hike. Previously, Maruti Suzuki increased the pricing of its cars by four per cent in January and between one and four per cent again in February, when the cars witnessed a price surge between ₹1,500 and ₹32,500.

Tata Motors cars, including the electric vehicles, are slated to receive their second price hike of 2025. The homegrown auto giant previously increased the pricing of its cars in January. Now, the passenger vehicles, including the electric vehicles of Tata Motors will be costlier by three per cent, the company has announced. The exact percentage of price increase across the models has not been clarified, but the auto company stated that the extent of the hike will vary depending on the models and variants.

Like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, Kia India has also announced a three per cent price hike for its passenger vehicles sold in the country starting April 1 this year. Currently, Kia offers models like the Sonet, Carnival, Carens, EV9, Seltos, Syros and the EV6 in India. The exact price of each model, effective after the price hike, will be announced closer to April 1.