Planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6? 5 things to know before spending your money

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most popular electric SUVs to come out of India in recent years. Built on Mahindra ’s dedicated INGLO platform, it combines a radical design language with long estimated driving ranges, RWD dynamics, and a feature-heavy cabin. But before putting your money down, there are a few important things worth understanding about what the BE 6 actually offers:

The Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh for the Pack One variant with the 59 kWh battery. It retains all the essentials as well as some headline features such as the dualscreen setup with connected car tech, cruise control, single-pedal drive, multiple drive modes, fixed glass Infinity Roof, among others.

Priced at ₹20.50 lakh, Pack One Above adds features such as dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, and larger wheels.

Pack Two starts from ₹21.90 lakh, but also introduces the larger 79 kWh battery ( ₹23.50 lakh) alongside Level 2 ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. It also adds leatherette upholstery, Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio, Dolby Atmos, front parking sensors, and sequential turn indicators.

At ₹24.50 lakh, Pack Three Select introduces premium amenities such as ventilated front seats, powered front seats with memory function, passive keyless entry, powered tailgate with gesture control, a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, among other features.

The flagship Pack Three builds on this with an ADAS suite featuring four corner radars for blind spot detection, highway assist with auto lane change, rear cross-traffic alert, evasive steering assist, and autonomous emergency steering. Priced at ₹24.50 lakh, it also exclusively gets the AR head-up display, air purifier, and ambient lighting package.

The Formula E Edition is based on the 79 kWh version and primarily adds exclusive cosmetic elements and Formula E-inspired styling details while retaining the same 286 hp rear-wheel-drive powertrain and fast-charging capability. It is priced from ₹23.69 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.