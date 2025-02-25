Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets new colour scheme, bookings open

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has received a new colour scheme called ‘Peix Bronze’ that was first showcased back at Motoverse. The new colour scheme will be sold in the Dash variant. Apart from this, Royal Enfield has also added ‘Smoke Silver’ colour scheme to the Dash variant. This has been done after taking feedback from the customers. Bookings for the new colourways begin today; test rides and retail are to commence on March 10, 2025. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 showcased its capabilities through specially curated drag and drift experiences at the recently concluded Generation Speed 2025

The Dash variant of the Guerrilla 450 is priced at ₹2.49 lakh ex-showroom. It comes with a full TFT display that is taken from the Himalayan 450. The instrument cluster is crisp and bright, can switch themes and there is even Google Maps on offer that runs via the smartphone. When compared, the base variant takes the instrument cluster from the Super Meteor which comes with an analogue speedometer along with a small digital display. It is priced at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom. The top-end variant is called Flash and it comes with dual-tone colour schemes along with the TFT screen. It is priced at ₹2.54 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the rivals of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 competes against the Triumph Speed 400, Bajaj Dominar 400, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Honda CB300R and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

What powers the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 shares its engine with the Himalayan 450. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is liquid-cooled, fuel-injected and gets ride-by-wire as well.

What are the underpinnings of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

The Guerrilla 450 is a neo retro roadster that features distinct gear ratios compared to the Himalayan. Its cycle components consist of 43 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking system is equipped with 310 mm ventilated discs at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.