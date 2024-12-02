Royal Enfield Scram 440: RE's first 440cc bike set for launch in January. Check details

Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield has been expanding its lineup in India across various segments starting with the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in the 350cc segment to Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin and the Interceptor Bear 650 in the 650cc segment. Interestingly, the company is also expanding, or rather entering a new segment of motorcycles, the 440cc segment with the launch of the Royal Enfield Scram 440. The motorcycle, which is a successor to the RE Scram 411, is slated to be launched in January 2025. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.

The most prominent upgrade in the Royal Enfield Scram 440 compared to the Scram 411 is its bigger 443 cc engine. The new LS 440 powertrain offers better performance, producing 4.5 per cent more power, now churning out 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm. Torque has also gone up by 6.5 per cent, peaking at 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The new and refined valvetrain is also said to be designed to reduce engine noise, thus giving a smoother ride.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 breaks cover at Motoverse, launch in January 2025)

Besides the larger engine, the Scram 440 introduces a 6-speed transmission, which allows lower revs when cruising on highways, thus keeping vibrations down and improving the fuel efficiency. The final drive ratio has been optimised for better tractability, thus improving the general control. There is also a new pull-type clutch for improved durability and reduction of lever effort by a claimed 0.75 kg.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Specs and features

Royal Enfield stated that the Scram 440 is derived from an adventure bike and not a roadster. This means the bike has better off-roadability. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 200 mm and comes with a robust suspension setup: 43 mm telescopic forks with 190 mm travel at the front and a rear monoshock with linkage, providing 180 mm of travel. It rides on a 'Half-Duplex Split Cradle' frame, with a 1,460 mm wheelbase.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 boasts better braking components over the Scram 411 with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. Meanwhile, switchable ABS enhances safety on all kinds of terrain. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 retains the chassis borrowed from the Himalayan 411 in the predecessor Scram 411.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine)

The rear subframe has been updated and is now made of new steel for improved rigidity and more load-bearing properties. The Scram 440 weighs in at 187 kg without fuel which is a 2 kg increase over its predecessor. A centre stand is now provided as a fixture.

The RE Scram 440 comes with spoked wheels as standard but offers the option to upgrade to alloys. The bike features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both fitted with dual-purpose tyres. The seat height remains unchanged at 200 mm.

In terms of features, the Scram 440 includes a Type-A USB charger and retains the digital-analogue instrument cluster from the previous model. Riders can also opt for the Tripper Pod, which provides turn-by-turn navigation.