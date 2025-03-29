Tata Motors enters Mauritius with its EV portfolio

Tata Motors has officially announced its entry into the Mauritian market with the introduction of its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, which includes the Tiago EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. This initiative marks the company's first international expansion outside the SAARC region, in collaboration with Allied Motors. Punch EV is the first EV in Tata Motors' lineup to have Gen 2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV

All vehicles in this lineup come with an extensive manufacturer's warranty: 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometers for the battery and motor, and 7 years or 1,50,000 kilometers for the vehicle itself. Furthermore, customers who purchase a TATA.ev will receive a complimentary 7.2 kWh home charging wall box and cable, facilitating convenient home charging.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is available in three main variants: Smart, Adventure, and Empowered, along with several sub-variants. It offers two battery pack options of 25 kWh and 35 kWh, with claimed ranges of 265 km and 365 km, respectively. The Punch EV has also achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is available with two battery options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh, as the 40 kWh variant has been discontinued. It is capable of recharging up to 80 percent in less than an hour.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV has recently undergone an update, with Tata introducing several new features and making some aesthetic modifications. The interior now boasts a dual-tone color scheme, and the center console has been revamped to include a new freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, a new two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated Tata logo has been incorporated.

In addition to these enhancements, Tata Motors has implemented Electronic Stability Control, a shark-fin antenna, an upgraded driver's display, and a high-definition rear parking camera.

Regarding this expansion into the market, Mr. Yash Khandelwal, Head of International Business at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. With the government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility. Our diverse range of EVs—spanning multiple body styles and battery options—combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius' automotive landscape.”