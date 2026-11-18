The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working on the safety standards for e-rickshaws along the lines of Bharat NCAP in a bid to enhance road safety. The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said this, highlighting that road safety is an important issue for the government. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws in line with Bharat NCAP.

India is one of the countries in the world with nearly five lakh road accidents recorded every year. These road accidents claim nearly 1.8 lakh lives annually. The e-rickshaws come as the electric rickshaws have increased substantially over the last few years across the country, in metro cities as well as in lower tier cities also, as one of the most viable last-mile mobility options. However, there are no safety standards for these vehicles, and they often get involved in road accidents.

"We are preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety measures," Gadkari said.

The Indian government launched Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) in 2023, which is an independent vehicle safety system that crash tests passenger vehicles and assigns them a rating between one to five stars, basis on the result of the test. Bharat NCAP evaluates how well the cars can protect adult and child occupants during collisions. Now, he minister said the government is working on similar safety standards for the e-rickshaws as well. However, he didn't reveal any further detail about how the e-rickshaws will be tested and rated to define if they are safe or not.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also said that the quality of vehicles manufactured in India is good and cost is less. He also stated that the future of Indian automobile indystry is very good, as the country has trained manpower. Speaking further, Gadkari said the government aims to make Indian automobile industry number one globally within five years. "Within five years, our target is to make India's automobile industry the number one in the world… it is difficult, but not impossible," PTI quoted him saying.