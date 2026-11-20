TVS Motor Company is offering benefits worth up to ₹29,000 on the Apache RR 310, as part of a promotional campaign showcased on the company's official TVS Apache Series Instagram account. The offer includes benefits of up to ₹19,000 on Flipkart and instant cashback of up to ₹10,000. The TVS Apache RR 310 comes with winglets and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The advertisement also highlights a starting price of ₹2.67 lakh for the Apache RR 310 range. However, TVS has not clarified whether the offers are applicable across the entire lineup or not. Because the brand shows the starting price of the motorcycle and the image of the Black Diamond Edition which costs ₹2.66 lakh ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RR 310: Offers and pricing According to the promotional creative, customers can avail themselves of Flipkart offers worth up to ₹19,000, along with instant cashback of up to ₹10,000. The combined benefits could add up to ₹29,000, depending on the eligibility criteria and applicable terms and conditions.

The advertisement does not provide details about the validity of the offers, participating variants or the conditions customers need to meet to avail themselves of the benefits.

The promotional image features the Apache RR 310 in a Black Diamond finish, with a predominantly black bodywork, contrasting silver graphics and red accents. This special edition does not come with any mechanical or feature-related changes.

TVS Apache RR 310: What to expect The Apache RR 310 is TVS Motor Company's fully faired motorcycle in the Apache lineup, positioned as a sporty offering for enthusiasts. Its track-inspired styling and fully faired design form a key part of its appeal.

The motorcycle is powered by a 312 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 37 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 29 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is also quickshifter on offer.

Customers interested in the motorcycle should check with their nearest TVS dealership for the exact variant pricing, offer availability and applicable terms and conditions.